As Faro Technologies (FARO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tikvah Management Upped Position; Capital Wealth Planning Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Lifted by $2.34 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.04M market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 44,238 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 8,008 shares to 44,245 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

