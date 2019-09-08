As Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Banc Funds Co Lowered Its Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Cut by $506,692 Its Holding

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 80,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The hedge fund held 104,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 185,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 11,357 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boltwood Management reported 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 1.77% or 18.70M shares. 46,200 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic. Sequoia Advisors Lc has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Tru Na holds 0.68% or 55,492 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,075 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Architects reported 7,970 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt holds 0.34% or 163,300 shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc owns 124,821 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank owns 1.59M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Farmers Trust invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Manhattan Com invested in 652,125 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hudock Ltd holds 60,667 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Winfield Associates reported 10,639 shares stake.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC) by 78,747 shares to 165,393 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Response: $100000 grant to United Way of Miami-Dade for Bahamas relief – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 111,710 shares to 562,754 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centric Financial Corporation by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 36 buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,494 activity. The insider Moore Terry A bought $4,165. MACALI RALPH D bought $499 worth of stock. Another trade for 278 shares valued at $3,747 was bought by Muransky Edward. $493 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares were bought by Helmick Kevin J. Wallace Amber B bought $204 worth of stock or 14 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FMNB shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Intl Grp has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 16,159 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 58,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 73,597 were accumulated by Bowling Llc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc holds 67,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc reported 62,751 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 7,959 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 700 shares. D E Shaw And reported 53,172 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Alliancebernstein Lp has 20,400 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 87,749 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc accumulated 293,938 shares. Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.77% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sendai Mebuki Holdings Announces New Research Office Based In Seoul, Korea – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Closing of $6.45 Million Offering Priced At-the-Market – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Farmers National declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.78M for 10.54 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.