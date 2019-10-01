As Farmers Brothers Co. (FARM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.15 Million; Aurora Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Ameren (AEE) Position as Stock Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (FARM) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 71,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 73,898 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 145,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Farmers Brothers Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 26,430 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM)

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity. $13,741 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was bought by MARCY CHARLES F. CLARK RANDY E bought 3,000 shares worth $42,330.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.43% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Cna accumulated 49,617 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 42,975 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 1,635 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 145 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Renaissance Technology Lc reported 469,400 shares. 22,266 were reported by Invesco Limited. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 16,300 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 11,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 190,440 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Barclays Pcl stated it has 7,159 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 4,557 shares to 84,848 shares, valued at $26.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 4.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

