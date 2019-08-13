As Farmers Brothers Co. (FARM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Cut by $2.46 Million Its Position; Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding Held by Paradigm Capital Management Inc

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (FARM) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 122,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 145,612 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 268,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Farmers Brothers Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 75,270 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 181,917 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Spencer Justin, worth $151,550.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Co holds 34,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap invested in 0.01% or 19,300 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 0.03% or 7,200 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Endurant Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.89% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 390,887 shares. Putnam Limited Liability holds 71,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 169 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 29,800 shares. Brown Capital Management Ltd invested in 5.51M shares or 1.76% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0% or 71,809 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Company invested in 300 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 692,539 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 368,918 shares to 107,594 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 175,052 shares to 299,058 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 770,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated reported 12,500 shares stake. Rice Hall James Assoc Lc holds 0.05% or 72,839 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2,476 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 145 shares. Kennedy Cap Management has 0.21% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). 37,200 were reported by Bessemer Group. Panagora Asset Management holds 22,843 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). State Street Corp invested in 188,202 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Geode Capital Management owns 138,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 64,105 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 15,557 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13,426 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 11,116 shares.

