As Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Shares Declined, Trigran Investments Has Upped Holding by $391,860; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Market Value Declined While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $307,346

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 1,988 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 11,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 30,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 29,526 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Up 28% on Business Expansion Strategy – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics Has ‘Headroom For Value Creation,’ BMO Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma -2.6% after DOJ demand over payments to PBMs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Comm Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Profund Advisors Lc invested in 21,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw And Com, a New York-based fund reported 4.40M shares. Jabodon Pt Communications holds 114,687 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. James Research owns 25,150 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California-based Clarivest Asset Limited has invested 0.12% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 275,940 shares. King Luther Mngmt accumulated 82,010 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Proxima Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 68,197 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 4.33% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 375,510 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 1 sale for $4.41 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 203 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 13,615 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 632,842 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 13,426 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20,214 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 0% or 850 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,103 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has 29,169 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 103,700 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 138,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 64,105 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 34,317 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 37,200 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 446,082 shares.