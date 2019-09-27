As Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Its Position; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Verition Fund Management Lowered Its Position by $6.09 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 49,692 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM)

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 93.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 44,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 3,286 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 48,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.33. About 1.42 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana & Invest Mgmt holds 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 2,993 shares. Van Strum & Towne accumulated 5,584 shares. Asset Group Inc invested in 0.47% or 9,621 shares. Evergreen Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 3,333 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 43,845 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Haverford invested in 6,242 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.1% or 2,905 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Group Inc Inc has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Blackrock Inc owns 34.99 million shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability reported 57,454 shares stake. Cna Fincl Corp reported 9,205 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com accumulated 0.19% or 16,409 shares. Victory Capital Management has 59,689 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 127,819 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc (Call) by 367,514 shares to 369,800 shares, valued at $61.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 337,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 988,469 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 3,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Teton Advisors has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Renaissance Techs Llc owns 469,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Boston Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 16,300 shares. Moreover, Perritt Cap Mngmt has 0.94% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 60,667 shares in its portfolio.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares to 220,979 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 8,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,935 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity. CLARK RANDY E bought $42,330 worth of stock. Shares for $13,741 were bought by MARCY CHARLES F.