As Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) Valuation Declined, North Star Investment Management Has Boosted Stake; Ashmore Group Plc Has Upped Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $7.42 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 7.23M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 135,150 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.59M market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 184,191 shares traded or 68.69% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,843 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 500 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 32,275 shares. Punch Assocs Investment holds 0.62% or 363,262 shares. State Street holds 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 188,202 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 37,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 15,557 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 72,839 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 20,214 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 40,884 shares in its portfolio. 292,034 were accumulated by Teton Advisors. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 34,317 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 412,200 shares. North Star Inv reported 135,150 shares stake.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 36,449 shares to 254,520 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 8,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,930 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.37 million activity.

