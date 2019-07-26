As Fair Isaac (FICO) Valuation Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lowered by $343,899 Its Position; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $353.74. About 70,823 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp analyzed 82,140 shares as the company's stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 193,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 1.34M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,395 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 22,949 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 3,887 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0% or 820 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 10,209 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 181,501 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Symphony Asset Management Lc reported 23,794 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 25.62 million shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh owns 12,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Personal reported 2,307 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 30,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 40,168 shares.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by various sources including completion of acquisition of Ed Broking Group Limited in February 2019, and completion of Newmark share distribution to stockholders in December 2018.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.96M for 7.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,719 shares to 166,991 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 were sold by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, February 5. $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Scadina Mark R.