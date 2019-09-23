As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Rose, Holder Coastline Trust Co Lowered Holding; As Boeing (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Dearborn Partners Lowered Its Position by $364,728

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $378.79. About 1.17M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 6,520 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 8,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $317.13. About 51,924 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital owns 864 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Ltd invested in 0.02% or 67,345 shares. 119,393 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co. Jennison Assoc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,184 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.82% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 67,684 shares. Newbrook Cap Advsr Lp invested in 380,842 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Cap L L C has 1.23% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc, a California-based fund reported 77,703 shares. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 16,423 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,451 shares. Blackrock stated it has 3.40 million shares. Legal General Pcl has 57,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Com Limited has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 8,000 shares to 34,974 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 58.30 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,500 shares to 491,538 shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).