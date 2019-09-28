As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Cut Its Holding; Cortland Advisers Has Increased Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 7,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 34,810 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.93M, down from 42,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 314,880 shares traded or 23.86% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: GBT (OTC PINK: $GTCH) Commences R&D in ML and Analog Computing, AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Makes G4 Instances Generally Available and FICO (NYSE: $FICO) Announces Falcon X for Fraud Detection and Financial Crime – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Get A Credit Card With A 550 Credit Score? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 12,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc has 1,530 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 6,541 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,540 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 910 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 1,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 13,769 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,537 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Sei Com accumulated 10,726 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,645 shares. California-based Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.18% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Alpine Woods Investors Limited Company holds 0.27% or 4,137 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets accumulated 3,826 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 93,992 shares to 144,520 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 76,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 952,165 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 54.96 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: A Fairly Valued, Decent 6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top-Tier Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More – The Motley Fool” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 101,524 shares to 607,838 shares, valued at $47.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 157,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 947,412 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 8,803 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 11,051 shares. Osterweis Cap Incorporated invested 1.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 144,253 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.69% or 85,105 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,386 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Inc New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 278 shares. Evanson Asset holds 0.06% or 4,729 shares. The Florida-based Cap Wealth Planning Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,310 shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc reported 0.26% stake. Seabridge Ltd Liability Company stated it has 34,357 shares. Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 27,897 shares.