As Fair Isaac (FICO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Decreased Holding; Peapack Gladstone Financial Increases Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 58.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 11,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 31,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, up from 19,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.87M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $20.14 during the last trading session, reaching $349.26. About 370,554 shares traded or 60.96% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $37.53 million for 64.20 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.