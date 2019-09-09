As Fair Isaac (FICO) Shares Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Boosted Its Stake; Main Street Research Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $458,761

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $369.4. About 332,350 shares traded or 46.01% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 2,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 98,599 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06 million, up from 96,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28M shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.08% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 7,446 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Trexquant Invest LP owns 1,463 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 19,416 are owned by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc owns 1,048 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Company invested in 5,076 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 1,590 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Colorado-based Ghp Investment has invested 0.78% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 82,397 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 26,525 are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,396 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 8,510 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 3,491 were accumulated by Stifel.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 61,400 shares to 21,450 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,666 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Claus Moldt Succeeds Dr. Stuart Wells as FICO Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fair Isaac Corp.: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8.01 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 8.21 million shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co owns 16,804 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc holds 8,932 shares. Andra Ap reported 29,300 shares stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 8,644 shares. State Street Corp reported 24.63 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.52% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 13.19 million shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 472,130 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 137,773 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.65% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Uss Inv Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 226,185 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Llc invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 294 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.