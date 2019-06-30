As Fair Isaac (FICO) Shares Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut by $511,648 Its Position; As Dominion Energy (D) Shares Rose, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted by $309.25 Million Its Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 4.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46B, up from 14.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 6.01 million shares traded or 61.34% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 1,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,619 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 44,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $11.92 during the last trading session, reaching $314.02. About 374,697 shares traded or 64.75% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). International Group reported 0.08% stake. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,900 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 135,938 are held by Tdam Usa. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 48,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Group reported 1.96 million shares. Northeast Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,000 shares. Salem Counselors owns 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,436 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability stated it has 2,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Verity Asset owns 8,839 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 358,706 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc reported 79,000 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol Sa (NYSE:EC) by 913,197 shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $93.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 62.31 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 45,401 shares. Captrust Financial owns 115 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 4,240 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 5,122 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 0.36% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Guggenheim Capital owns 8,031 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.16% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Coastline Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,630 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 9,634 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,289 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 6,833 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 359,147 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $10.14 million activity. Another trade for 5,001 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Wehmann James M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 was sold by Leonard Michael S. Scadina Mark R also sold $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Wednesday, February 6. 9,000 shares were sold by Wells Stuart, worth $1.91 million on Tuesday, January 22.