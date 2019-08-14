As Fair Isaac (FICO) Share Value Rose, Holder Citadel Advisors Has Decreased by $5.80 Million Its Holding; Capital Returns Management Has Lowered Old Rep Intl (ORI) Stake by $4.07 Million; Market Value Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 40,699 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 21,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $333.29. About 36,302 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17,428 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 21,839 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 59 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 353,870 shares. Meritage Mgmt stated it has 184,455 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 78,975 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 73,712 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 2.08 million shares. 14,966 are held by First Republic Inv Management. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd accumulated 640,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 70,240 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc has invested 0.08% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 2.48M shares.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.46M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Old Republic Announces The Addition Of Peter B. McNitt To The Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Republic Insurance: How A SWAN Swims In Troubled Waters – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks on the Rise Heading Into the Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 7,800 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 73,289 shares. American Century holds 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 62,411 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 215 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 10,822 were reported by Natixis. Fort LP reported 0.59% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 5,900 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,951 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd stated it has 1,049 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (Put) (NYSE:GD) by 13,000 shares to 176,800 shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) (YINN) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,300 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What To Do About Fraudulent Transactions On Your Online Bank Account – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fair Isaac: Ratings Aligned – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “A New FICO Scoring Model Is Coming. Is It a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FICO (FICO) Announces New $250M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Attributes Make Up A Good Mobile Bank – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.