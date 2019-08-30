As Fair Isaac (FICO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Profit Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.32 Million

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $353.05. About 138,554 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 362,227 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.