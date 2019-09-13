As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Profit Investment Management Trimmed by $922,532 Its Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 648,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.09 million, down from 658,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 1.04M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $312.2. About 37,291 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,036 shares to 16,370 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,946 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Axa has 4,000 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0% or 28 shares. Ifrah Financial Services Inc owns 663 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Management holds 14,492 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies accumulated 0.21% or 2,300 shares. Css Ltd Il reported 500 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 647 shares. City Com has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Mirae Asset Glob Invests owns 704 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% or 1,145 shares in its portfolio. 1,340 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 57.39 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.67 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.