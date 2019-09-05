As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 16,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The institutional investor held 244,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 228,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 23,451 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 68.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 16,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 41,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 24,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 182,254 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 5,591 shares to 60,222 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 29,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,517 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13,060 activity.

