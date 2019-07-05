As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Stake; Voloridge Investment Management Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 126.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 70,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 55,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $331.57. About 130,285 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 105,493 shares to 228,999 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 774,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,003 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 355,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 5.00 million shares. Avoro Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.57% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated owns 1.02 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.48% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 67,318 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.03% or 413,216 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.11% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 289,539 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% or 96,636 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 15,666 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 700 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 91 shares. Atika Capital Ltd Co invested in 155,000 shares. 4.40 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And Com.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $10.14 million activity. Shares for $470,767 were sold by Leonard Michael S. 9,000 shares valued at $1.91 million were sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22. 5,001 shares valued at $1.15 million were sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, February 5. Huyard Wayne Elliot also sold $1.15 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Monday, February 4.

