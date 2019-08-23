As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Valuation Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; American National Registered Investment Advisor Decreased Its Holding in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by $613,779 as Share Value Declined

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 4.70M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 45,861 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 47,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $269.39. About 227,383 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleumâ€™s stock 10-year low, with â€˜no easy way outâ€™ of financial predicament – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 15,925 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 22,747 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 230,875 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 135 shares. Stifel holds 0.19% or 611,293 shares. Ironsides Asset Lc invested in 34.87% or 972,591 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 121,831 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited invested in 3,000 shares. Valicenti Advisory has 3.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 59,744 shares. 241,756 were reported by Parsec Financial Mngmt. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.81% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leisure Cap Management has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brown Advisory has 0.68% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.20M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares to 395,020 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.25M for 27.38 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,034 shares. Westwood Holdings, a Texas-based fund reported 7,232 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 12,707 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Sei accumulated 36,452 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated has 76,076 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 7,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 25,827 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 21 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,849 shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 7,744 shares. 591,600 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Com. Scotia Capital invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Shell Asset Management reported 3,886 shares stake.