As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Valuation Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $534,820; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Holding in B2gold (BTG) Boosted by $4.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.46. About 312,023 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 8.21 million shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares to 237,450 shares, valued at $33.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.20 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Finance Grp Ltd Liability holds 1.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 7,615 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,781 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hm Payson holds 2,972 shares. Axa stated it has 34,508 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Inv Service Of America Incorporated has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Veritable Lp accumulated 1,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 4.15M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 390,950 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Communications has 0.07% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 12,763 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.07% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 31,504 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 322,820 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Service, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,538 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 1,694 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 50,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $20.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (NYSE:BVN) by 299,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).