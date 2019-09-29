As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Garde Capital Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $573,230 as Market Value Rose

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $242.12. About 840,216 shares traded or 128.21% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,560 shares to 1,129 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation Common Stock (MSFT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 09/26: (MRNS) (BYND) (RAD) Higher; (PIR) (BTAI) (FDS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “FactSet Bounces Back With the Markets – Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FactSet On Valuation, Organic Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DataRobot Launches its First AI Investment Workflow with FactSet – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares to 726,333 shares, valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

