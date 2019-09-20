As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Cut Stake; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Value Rose While Blue Chip Partners Boosted by $544,960 Its Position

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 10,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 159,389 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35 million, up from 148,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 15.49 million shares traded or 191.50% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 8,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 14,038 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, down from 22,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.29. About 466,322 shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,410 shares to 43,455 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.78M for 28.69 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,783 shares to 830 shares, valued at $177,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

