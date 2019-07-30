As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Shares Rose, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lowered Stake; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Value Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Trimmed by $11.57 Million Its Stake

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 279,342 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,441 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $282.09. About 228,637 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.67 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 270,150 were accumulated by Mngmt Inc. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 8,922 shares. 1,393 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Raymond James Na holds 1,152 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Retail Bank has 0.08% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,489 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 94 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 2,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 6,024 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.14% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 1,100 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 13,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis invested in 1,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,296 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.1% or 20,227 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1,000 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 12,773 shares to 193,996 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 15,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FactSet Celebrates 20 Years in Australia NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FactSet Reports Strong Revenue and EPS Growth in First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FactSet: The Train Has Left The Station And I Missed It – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about FactSet Research Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 1.47% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $180.28M for 12.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 61,153 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 6,669 are held by Ifrah Fincl. Invesco Ltd has 1.16M shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 136,604 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Lc has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,711 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 4,636 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company owns 5,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 135,771 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,631 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.04% stake. Ubs Asset Americas owns 287,607 shares.