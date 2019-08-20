As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Share Value Rose, Schwab Charles Investment Management Lowered Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Increased Its Stake by $460,502

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 22,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 168,638 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.87 million, down from 191,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $275.87. About 502,659 shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 827 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,804 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 10,248 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.15% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Cookson Peirce And reported 1,805 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Parametrica Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 1,801 shares. Provident Inv Mgmt owns 45,861 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Cullinan Assocs Inc reported 18,315 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 14,503 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,921 shares. Middleton And Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,056 shares.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.25M for 28.04 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 79,574 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $385.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 96,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).