As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Market Value Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Cut Stake; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Focused Investors Lowered Its Holding by $4.45 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 45,861 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 47,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $268.78. About 331,800 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.67 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.11M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth reported 14,045 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability owns 17.98 million shares. Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv holds 4,955 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Ltd stated it has 282,890 shares. Central Corporation stated it has 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Savings Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 46,550 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc reported 1.32M shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 274,982 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated accumulated 1.23 million shares. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.86% or 44,953 shares. Towercrest Cap Management has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whalerock Point Ltd holds 37,354 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. 2,336 are held by Founders Fincl Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FactSet Celebrates 20 Years in Australia NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IHS Markit Selects the Open:FactSet Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares to 380,377 shares, valued at $24.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).