As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Market Valuation Rose, Raymond James & Associates Has Boosted Stake; As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Market Value Declined, First Hawaiian Bank Has Boosted Holding by $799,800

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 1812.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 9,813 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, up from 513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 202,689 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 1,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 117,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13M, up from 115,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $270.86. About 94,205 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,950 shares to 1,307 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 20,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,568 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 2,350 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 9,555 shares stake. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 250 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Gp has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 3,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.42% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 50,896 shares. James Invest Rech Inc stated it has 8,105 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Piedmont Investment Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 73,969 shares. 576 were accumulated by Optimum Advisors. Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 19,282 shares. Sei Invests Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,143 shares. Blackrock reported 11.12 million shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 16,057 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 188,030 shares to 226,758 shares, valued at $19.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,742 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,867 were accumulated by Atria Invs. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 15,183 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 14,554 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 2,166 shares. Alta Cap Ltd accumulated 1,034 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc holds 7,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp stated it has 30,206 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,274 shares. Parametric Lc owns 131,502 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America reported 0.14% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Fiera Corp holds 0.37% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 381,749 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). D E Shaw reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Inv Mngmt has invested 0.13% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has 2.62% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 602,386 shares.