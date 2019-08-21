As Factset Research Systems (FDS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Colony Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.51 Million; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $1.16 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 179,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, up from 168,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 2.24M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 82.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The hedge fund held 1,261 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 7,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $275.87. About 532,516 shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 4,342 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 140,190 shares. 2,118 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd. Principal Gp Incorporated invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.31% or 239,750 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 52,335 shares. 40,493 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0.54% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). South Texas Money Management invested in 2,634 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc holds 0.14% or 2,579 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.71% stake. Holderness invested in 0.47% or 9,168 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 410,326 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 3,618 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.25M for 28.04 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr has 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 25,377 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.89% or 1.21 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability stated it has 1,274 shares. Cls Investments Limited Company stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,187 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 6,188 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 2,570 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 85,868 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 53,641 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt And Communication accumulated 1,400 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Lc invested in 10,225 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 3,745 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 8,922 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,183 shares to 8,889 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc Com (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).