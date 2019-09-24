As Factset Research Systems (FDS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Price Declined, Antipodean Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.68 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 42,239 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, down from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.44. About 575,023 shares traded or 50.63% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 908,651 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40M for 15.47 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Herbalife Nutrition Forms Partnership With Tencent, China’s Largest Internet Technology Company – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: A ‘Company’ In Terminal Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 21,877 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.90M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 7,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Global Endowment Management Lp accumulated 7,690 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 10,872 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldg invested in 0.04% or 188,918 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 60,960 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 1.08M shares. Omers Administration reported 169,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,316 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 12,030 shares. Whittier holds 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 2,900 shares.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:FDS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 155% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 177,839 shares to 332,287 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 64,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc has 160,584 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 6,285 shares. Markel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 116,220 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 12,837 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 62,403 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs stated it has 26,221 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc holds 1.61% or 37,385 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 55,188 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 36,224 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Grp. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 648 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% or 7,603 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.55% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 878,077 shares.