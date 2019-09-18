As Factset Research System (FDS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Moab Capital Partners Position in Capital Southwest (CSWC) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 65,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 911,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10 million, down from 977,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 4,413 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Factset Research System Inc (FDS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Factset Research System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $285.58. About 94,946 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.43 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 40,737 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Navellier Associates Inc reported 161,474 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd stated it has 19,975 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 18,675 shares. Punch Assocs Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.48M shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 52,259 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moreover, Legal & General Plc has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 89,387 shares. Hilltop Holding Inc holds 0.27% or 61,100 shares. Zuckerman Inv Limited Liability Corp has 5.98% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Asset reported 0.13% stake. Greenwich Invest Management has 0.32% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 158,613 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $73,311 activity. BATTIST CHRISTINE also bought $19,888 worth of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) on Wednesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 69,436 shares in its portfolio. 6,739 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,678 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Spinnaker Tru reported 0.08% stake. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 15,300 shares. 4,105 are held by Virtu Fincl Ltd. 24,137 were reported by First Republic Investment Mngmt. Aperio Group Lc holds 10,833 shares. Investec Asset Limited has 706,117 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Coastline Trust Company invested in 0.44% or 10,635 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.08% or 25,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 35,277 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,034 shares.

