As Facebook (Put) (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Market Value Rose While Bessemer Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $791,349

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE; 26/03/2018 – Facebook to expand its local news feature beyond U.S; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS; 23/04/2018 – First Word: Facebook Removes More Hate Content (Video); 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg: ‘There Will Always Be Bad Actors’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And Improperly Using More Than 71 Million User; 20/03/2018 – Norway’s Justice Minister Resigns in Storm Over Facebook Post

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 7,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 14,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 22,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 421,191 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 540 shares to 5,610 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook will have to share messages with U.K. – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.71M for 37.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 378,815 shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $81.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDAY) by 518,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maiden Holdings (MHLD) Incurs Loss in Q4, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial CEO takes a big pay cut – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.