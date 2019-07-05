As Facebook (Put) (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Jefferies Group Lowered by $22.28 Million Its Stake; Horizon Investments Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (JPM) Position by $702,400; Market Valuation Rose

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 83.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 134,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 160,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $196.51. About 8.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – ARMENIAN OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS ON SUPPORTERS FOR RALLY ON WEDNESDAY-VIDEO APPEAL ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB: North American DAU number inches back into growth after dipping in Dec-17 quarter. Now at 185M, up from 184M last quarter; 10/04/2018 – SocialFlow CEO Says Facebook Must Take Responsibility (Video)

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (JPM) by 144.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 7,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,869 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 4,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 4.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.96M worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 22,555 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 2.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 3.29% or 3.55 million shares. 134 are owned by Ironwood Limited Com. Albert D Mason accumulated 2,082 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 649,457 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 2.6% or 71,671 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 444,215 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.61% or 6.78 million shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 22,524 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 34,050 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 2.20M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chatham Gru has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,176 shares. West Family Invs Inc has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,710 shares. Argyle Capital accumulated 1.74% or 44,845 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 26,884 shares to 6,259 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW) by 5,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,437 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.43% or 60,878 shares. 7,270 were reported by Winfield Assocs. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 2.13M shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lakewood Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 532,000 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Ci Investments owns 1.02M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Jersey-based Contrarius Management Limited has invested 9.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Mar Vista Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 3.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 692,201 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs owns 27,025 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Roundview Cap Lc stated it has 14,079 shares. Systematic Financial LP holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company reported 427,702 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 12,605 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39 million on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.86 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (Put) (NYSE:VALE) by 135,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 16,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC).