As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Srs Investment Management Upped Its Position; Reik & Co Increases Position in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR)

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 21,272 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 116.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 910,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.14M, up from 781,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $201.85. About 8.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COULD USE CHIPS FOR CONSUMER DEVICES, SERVERS, AI; 23/03/2018 – The Information’s 411 – Ich Bin Ein Facebook Reporter; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ACCURACY OF THIS DATA HAS BEEN EXTREMELY EXAGGERATED; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp co-founder says delete Facebook

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.06M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.86% or 13,617 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Blackhill Cap Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 1,041 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 24,570 shares in its portfolio. American Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 48,421 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 22,530 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd accumulated 27 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 549,935 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Ellington Mngmt Limited Company reported 16,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nationwide Fund Advsr has 10 shares. 16,779 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgemoor Inv Advisors has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,924 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 0.48% or 2.27 million shares. Fil Ltd owns 1.21 million shares. Fin Consulate accumulated 1,731 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 69,400 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 3.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bbr Partners Lc owns 34,121 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,560 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 177.22 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Grimes And Com stated it has 2,699 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 3,698 shares. Halsey Associate Ct accumulated 89,187 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 263,400 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.