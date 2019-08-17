As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding; At&T (Call) (T) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 367.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 415,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 528,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56M, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 23.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Lp reported 0.88% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com holds 0.21% or 10,050 shares in its portfolio. Ems Cap Lp holds 546,910 shares or 6.84% of its portfolio. 19,806 were accumulated by Connable Office. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 38,079 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 221,995 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,811 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 512,467 shares. Private Cap Advsr Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 51,266 shares. Abrams Cap Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Cambridge Inc stated it has 5,930 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leonard Green And Ptnrs Lp has 60,000 shares. Everett Harris And Communication Ca holds 0.39% or 91,318 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company owns 26,154 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.53% or 490,234 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 17,058 shares. Haverford Trust Com holds 142,859 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 13,086 are owned by Montecito Financial Bank And Tru. Savant Capital Lc holds 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 69,709 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oakwood Capital Limited Company Ca invested in 125,889 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,700 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foster And Motley Inc has 47,165 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur reported 2.84M shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 462,153 are held by First Manhattan.