As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Raised Its Holding by $10.84 Million as Shares Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 140,821 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 37,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 573,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.62 million, down from 611,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $179.78. About 5.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 02/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here:; 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder @chrishughes says the one percent should give cash to working people; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Appear at House Committee; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 131,755 shares to 789,352 shares, valued at $63.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinentalexchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 134,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,743 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.17 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 324,593 shares to 7.04M shares, valued at $161.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 197,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

