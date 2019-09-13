As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $781,650; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $16.84 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.27M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $805.45. About 362,722 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 22,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 626,529 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 16/05/2018 – Even in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was concerned with overhauling privacy controls on Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS FROM TODAY, PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WILL SEE MORE NEWS FROM LOCAL SOURCES COVERING THEIR CURRENT CITY, OTHER CITIES THEY CARE ABOUT- BLOG POST; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/05/2018 – Openmind and Kyivstar Ukraine Launch First NFV Messaging Platform for Veon Group; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 22/03/2018 – In a heated debate, Facebook shareholders argue whether social media has peaked; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash hoard has more than doubled in two years

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $104.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 64.33 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 45,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Gabelli And Invest Advisers Inc has 0.51% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Capstone reported 529 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bessemer accumulated 455 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hartford Management Company stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Suntrust Banks invested in 5,706 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1.29M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. 5,237 are owned by British Columbia Invest Corporation. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.05% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle: An Impressive Digital Growth But Expensively Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle dazzles with +10% comp – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,303 shares to 36,812 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.