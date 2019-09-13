As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Markel Cut Position by $492,150; Cambridge Financial Group Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $28.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 billion, up from 24,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $233.93. About 2.39M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 141,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32M, down from 144,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $187.89. About 4.71M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: Facebook will have a hard time changing its DNA; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Despite Facebook’s aggressive stance on improving identification and removal of inappropriate content, the company admitted its artificial intelligence has a hard time finding hate speech; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 24,000 shares to 569,500 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 938,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,957 shares. Hoplite Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 144,565 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 367,898 shares. Polen Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 8.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9.36M shares. Pennsylvania reported 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 19,498 are held by Ballentine Partners Limited Liability. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 2.23 million shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Centurylink Mngmt Com has 20,709 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.33% or 506,237 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 314,986 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cutter & Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 17,386 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 1.95% or 50,104 shares. Community & Invest stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,015 shares to 57,652 shares, valued at $7.72B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 5,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,292 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).