As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Upped Its Position; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Stake in Splunk (SPLK) Has Cut by $529,480

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 184.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 51,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 20/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Facebook whistleblower oversaw pilot project for federal Liberals in 2016; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Challenge: Promoting Data Tools, Post-Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – CT. A.G. JEPSEN INITIATED AN INQUIRY ON FB, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 1.60 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 93,505 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Gmt Corporation accumulated 0.81% or 146,570 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0.03% or 2,354 shares. Janney Cap Management Limited invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,008 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt reported 12,269 shares stake. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware holds 2.3% or 191,572 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 369,174 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,635 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 0.29% or 3,020 shares. Tiger Management Ltd Company stated it has 8.84 million shares or 8.13% of all its holdings. Charter stated it has 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citigroup owns 1.89M shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 2,335 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,111 are held by Interocean Capital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,418 are held by Shell Asset Comm. 1,999 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc. Duquesne Family Office Limited reported 115,500 shares stake. Stifel holds 104,657 shares. Symphony Asset Llc owns 0.42% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 13,100 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.57% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Baillie Gifford & holds 0.05% or 334,178 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 672,078 shares. The Missouri-based American Century Cos has invested 0.1% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Fiera Corporation holds 0.23% or 478,279 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 120,000 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 51,217 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 25,356 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.