As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Cut Its Position; Barr E S & Co Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Cut by $4.15 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72 million, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.8. About 6.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook says data leak hits 87 mln users, widening privacy scandal; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world; 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 22/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 51,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 114,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 166,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 4.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 213,785 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $178.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt holds 0.81% or 146,570 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 11,232 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corp reported 1.69 million shares stake. Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability owns 1.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 38,006 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 88,398 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Company invested in 1,237 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Melvin Cap LP owns 500,000 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 11,619 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Llc reported 25,052 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 69,060 shares. 46,206 were accumulated by Regent Investment Ltd Liability Company. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 1,324 shares. Lomas Cap Ltd Company holds 5.82% or 325,370 shares. Dsm Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 5.4% stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25,645 shares to 135,051 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont Blake Ltd holds 1.57% or 45,779 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Com has invested 3.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 15,635 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 91,297 are owned by Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). D E Shaw & Co reported 165,136 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Corecommodity Limited Company invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bankshares accumulated 1.50M shares. Professional Advisory Services reported 11,392 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel holds 22,342 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).