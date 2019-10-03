As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Qvt Financial LP Cut Holding by $3.19 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Lowered Holding as Shares Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 897,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.48M, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 623,445 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 16,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 33,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $177.08. About 6.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS FROM TODAY, PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WILL SEE MORE NEWS FROM LOCAL SOURCES COVERING THEIR CURRENT CITY, OTHER CITIES THEY CARE ABOUT- BLOG POST; 20/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: The parliamentary inquiry into fake news has called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence,; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Jim Breyer Says Facebook Will Recover From Data Leak (Video); 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Changes Leave Developers Steaming; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing; 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint Stock Isn’t Worth a Gamble for the T-Mobile Merger – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Elliott Management May Be Right About AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FCC Accuses Sprint of Improperly Collecting Subsidies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 19.38 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87,720 shares to 501,360 shares, valued at $147.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 118,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 720,000 are held by Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Boston Advsr Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,906 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Smithfield Trust owns 2,632 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4.46% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitchell Cap Mgmt Com accumulated 8,657 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 58,934 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation owns 25,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 3,181 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 68,185 shares. S Muoio & Company Limited Company holds 6,138 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 2,521 shares. Appleton Ma has 16,396 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Inv Ltd reported 24,007 shares. Moreover, Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 116,760 are held by Mufg Americas. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. America First Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 397,349 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank holds 1.46% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,924 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated holds 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,108 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 1.9% or 106,575 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 1.63% or 7.82M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9.68M shares. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.