As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Miura Global Management Raised by $2.90 Million Its Position; Luxor Capital Group LP Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden Says European-Style Regulation of Facebook Won’t Work in the U.S. (Video)

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1591.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 179,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 190,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.75M, up from 11,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: SITES THAT USE ITS SERVICES GET DATA IF LOGGED OUT; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ADMIN PRIVILEGES IN MESSENGER TO WORK IN BACKGROUND; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Giant Google (GOOGL) Faces Additional Antitrust Probe – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.25 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $53.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 576,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,000 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs accumulated 1,198 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 852,783 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited. Cap Mngmt Associates holds 2,400 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 1.77 million shares. Nbt Bancshares N A New York reported 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Route One Company LP accumulated 8.42% or 1.42 million shares. Whitnell Co invested in 0.01% or 198 shares. King Wealth accumulated 2,057 shares. Baltimore owns 47,077 shares. Columbia Asset invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 684,900 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

