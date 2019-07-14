As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Meridian Management Co Upped Position; Caprock Group Has Increased Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $713,804 as Stock Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO VERIFY POLITICAL ADVERTISERS, LARGE PAGE MANAGERS; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,335 were accumulated by Zwj Investment Counsel. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nordea Investment Management stated it has 1.98 million shares. Pension accumulated 1.45% or 2.26 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 0.03% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co reported 9,147 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,723 shares. Td Asset has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.90M shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,404 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company owns 52,633 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 54,765 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc reported 2.33M shares stake. Guyasuta Inv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,749 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com holds 30.96M shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Bitcoin on Another 2017 Run-Up? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is This Facebook’s Next Big Thing? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) one worry is the growing push by regulators and politicians to crack down on Big Tech – Live Trading News” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Yet Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.