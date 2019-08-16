As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Js Capital Management Raised Holding; Brandes Investment Partners LP Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $6.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 55,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 770,837 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.23 million, up from 715,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $144.42. About 410,843 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $183.89. About 6.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 19/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules:; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on Facebook data breach; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 30/04/2018 – JUDGE INCLINED TO MAKE FACEBOOK COMPLY WITH SUBPOENA; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 27/03/2018 – REPORTS OF FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S CONFIRMED ATTENDANCE ARE INCORRECT – HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus Finance (Uk) accumulated 388,713 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roberts Glore And Company Il invested in 2,031 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Loeb Corp holds 0% or 1,255 shares in its portfolio. Miles reported 5,379 shares stake. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd reported 7.13% stake. Alphaone Ltd Liability Company holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,940 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,590 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,622 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beach Inv Management Ltd reported 2,330 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 300 shares. 13,542 were accumulated by Security. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% or 1,693 shares.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 13,313 shares to 837,721 shares, valued at $29.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 10,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,110 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.