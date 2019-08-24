As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Inverness Counsel Has Upped Position by $579,838; Argan (AGX) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Its Stake

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 89,387 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 178,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.78 million, up from 175,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA DAILY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 185M; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/04/2018 – Zuckerberg said Facebook was already in compliance with many parts of the law ahead of a May deadline; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “RBC Has 4 Sizzling Internet Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.