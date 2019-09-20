As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lifted Its Holding; F&V Capital Management Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $416,290

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97M, up from 69,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Oakmark’s Bill Nygren said Facebook’s recent decline makes its valuation much more attractive; 27/04/2018 – Kim-Moon Summit, Macron State Visit, Facebook Protesters: Photos; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INTRODUCE NEW FEATURES ALLOWING USERS TO DOWNLOAD AND DELETE THEIR DATA – BLOG POST; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,283 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56M, down from 89,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Mgmt invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.38% or 104.57 million shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 75,897 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,246 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Uss Investment Management Limited has invested 6.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited reported 78,120 shares or 5.95% of all its holdings. Marsico Mngmt Limited Liability reported 660,538 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 3.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Llc holds 66,524 shares. Bollard Gru Llc holds 1.36% or 293,960 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2.7% or 244,133 shares. The California-based Aspiriant Ltd Company has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Financial Serv Grp Lc has invested 5.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peddock Advsrs stated it has 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

