As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Raised Its Holding; Davis-Rea LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by $808,990 as Valuation Rose

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 19/03/2018 – UK authorities seek warrant to search Cambridge Analytica offices; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is launching a data abuse bounty program to ask its users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $184.83. About 1.97M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.16% stake. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.16% or 23.04M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 451,323 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 34,225 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company stated it has 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Park National Oh has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stifel Corporation accumulated 671,361 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,100 shares. Zacks Investment holds 0.41% or 103,905 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co reported 93,310 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 25,352 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.56% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SFLY, RTN, OMN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pinterest Quietly Becoming a Threat to Instagram? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Money Limited Com stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsons Management Inc Ri invested in 4,357 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Omers Administration Corp reported 4,900 shares. Haverford Trust reported 8,318 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.14% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.65 million shares. Scopus Asset Lp owns 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 525,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 3.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 4,216 shares in its portfolio. Northstar holds 15,492 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,577 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares to 45,904 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.