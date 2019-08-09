As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Parkwood Trimmed Stake; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Cut Metlife (MET) Stake by $874,398 as Share Price Rose

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 32,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 51,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, down from 83,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 8.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Presses Mark Zuckerberg on the Tension Between Facebook’s Profits and Its Users’ Privacy and; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Rep. Johnson to Goodlatte: Bring Facebook CEO to Judiciary Committee to Testify; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK OFFERING DIRECTORS TO APPEAR BEFORE PARL.: TELEGRAPH; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 24/04/2018 – Facebook released its Community Standards to the public on Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Uber Joins Facebook In ‘Sorry Cycle’ With Apologetic TV Ad — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.24 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 3.92 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 16,333 shares to 60,834 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year's $1.76 per share. FB's profit will be $5.68B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,881 shares to 17,147 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.