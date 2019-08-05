As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Main Street Research Has Trimmed Position; Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Geo Group New (GEO) by $4.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $183.05. About 7.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 06/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them:; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS TO DO A LOT BETTER’ ENFORCING ITS POLICIES ABOUT CONTENT; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 222,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 93,408 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 315,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 280,540 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares to 69,109 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares to 71,197 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 0.41% or 2.02 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 2.37M shares. Cornerstone holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,928 shares. Pitcairn Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,437 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Counsel reported 0.13% stake. Bridgeway Management invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trexquant Lp accumulated 0.41% or 34,516 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.12 million shares. Doliver Advsrs LP accumulated 10,168 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Miura Global Mngmt Ltd Co holds 170,000 shares or 4.85% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,606 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 0.55% or 5,931 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.