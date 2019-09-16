As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Decreased Its Position; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position as Stock Price Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 135,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 565,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.11M, down from 570,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Facebook said David Marcus, the head of Messenger, is starting up a small blockchain group; 15/05/2018 – Uber Joins Facebook In ‘Sorry Cycle’ With Apologetic TV Ad — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 04/04/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING: Up to 87 million people affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Exclusive: It’s really simple to skirt Facebook’s new privacy rules; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FILM PROVIDES LOOK AT FIGHT AGAINST MISINFORMATION; 28/03/2018 – Facebook won’t reveal its own smart speaker at the F8 developer conference in May, Bloomberg reported

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: "CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com" on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq" published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq" on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Facebook's Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha" published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

