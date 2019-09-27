As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Price Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Lifted Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 37,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27M, up from 35,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 26/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking – The FTC is opening a non-public investigation into these practices Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 08/05/2018 – Facebook curbs foreign adverts for Irish abortion vote; 05/04/2018 – KREMLIN SAYS FACEBOOK’S REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA-BASED INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY IS HOSTILE AND SMACKS OF CENSORSHIP; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT CAN NOW REMOVE BAD CONTENT FASTER; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 126.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 17,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 30,883 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 13,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 1.49M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has 0.66% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,845 shares. Ci Invests Inc holds 1.04M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Navellier And holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares. Invesco has 1.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35.05 million shares. Steadfast Mngmt Lp owns 573,183 shares. Raging Cap Limited Company stated it has 3.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dragoneer Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 448,465 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Rockland Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,011 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Berkshire Asset Ltd Co Pa accumulated 0.05% or 3,186 shares. Security Natl Trust accumulated 13,489 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.42M shares. Df Dent And Comm invested in 0% or 1,380 shares. Da Davidson owns 39,352 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Beyond Meat, Facebook and Boeing – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) plans to launch a video streaming device called Portal TV – Live Trading News” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hides â€˜likesâ€™ in Australia trial to ease anxiety – Live Trading News” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 90,000 shares to 579,195 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,576 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 38,056 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Llc owns 570,232 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.09% or 177,961 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 12,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited has 222,010 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Weik Cap Management owns 0.22% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 7,575 shares. Encompass Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.33% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Monarch Alternative Limited Partnership has 2.71% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). International Value Advisers Lc reported 2.97 million shares or 6.81% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 884,890 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 88,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 15,118 shares to 259,999 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 54,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO).