As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Excalibur Management Lowered Its Holding by $955,164; Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Viasat (VSAT) as Stock Price Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 02/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica, firm at the center of #Facebook’s privacy debacle, declaring bankruptcy and shuttin; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shuts down after data scandal; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 53,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 733,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.81 million, down from 786,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 224,188 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.21 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

